Scorpio Sky Recalls First Learning About The Existence Of AEW

With new years typically come new opportunities. For Tony Khan and crew, the sentiment rang especially true when they unveiled All Elite Wrestling, a pro wrestling company aimed at being an alternative to the industry-juggernaut of WWE, in January 2019.

During an interview with "Tagging In with Chris Harris," AEW original Scorpio Sky recalled learning about the potential existence of AEW in the midst of a car ride with The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). "I heard about it far before the public did," Sky said. "I was on the ground floor. I remember being in the car with the Young Bucks where Matt is like, 'Hey, I got a message from this guy named Tony Khan. He wants to start a wrestling company.' I was, 'Okay, sure.' He's like, 'Yeah, I don't know. It's probably not real, but he seems legit.' I was there and watched it all progress from just a few words to where it is now.

"Those early days are irreplaceable," he continued. "That was some of the most fun times I've had in my entire career. I'll cherish those first few years. I'll think about those for the rest of my life. People are going to write books about that. What more can you say about that?"

The initial announcement of AEW's launch came in a special "Being The Elite" episode that dropped on New Year's Day 2019. AEW talent and executive signings were made public in the weeks following, with Khan, a figure in the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, being named as the AEW CEO and President. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks emerged as EVPs and in-ring wrestlers for the brand. Sky, amongst other names, were revealed as wrestlers for the promotion as well.