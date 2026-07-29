WWE NXT - 7/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

I've complained a lot about women's wrestling in WWE, or, in certain recent cases, lack thereof, a lot lately, so I probably shouldn't be complaining about wanting a championship taken away. But, I don't think there's ever been a title so useless or silly as the Speed Championships. That goes for both the men's and women's belts, but tonight, the focus was on the Women's Speed title.

In a backstage segment tonight, Women's North American Champion Zaria finally complained to General Manager Robert Stone, in just a snide comment, really, about having to defend her gold against three other women, instead of just one challenger, a few weeks ago. She was in Stone's office to inquire about who her next singular challenger may be, when they were interrupted by Wren Sinclair, who was wondering the same for her own Women's Speed Championship.

Zaria straight up buried Sinclair's title and at one point, said she was too good a champion to be in a Speed tournament. It was somehow determined that Sinclair will defend the Speed Championship against Zaria next week, and if she wins, she gets a shot at the Women's North American Championship. I'm thinking that the match will probably end in a time limit draw, because as much as I like Sinclair, I don't know if I can see her beating Zaria, and this likely ends with her getting that NA Championship shot.

Sinclair is also too good of a wrestler to be holding the Speed title and wrestling five-minute time limit matches against an opponent determined through a tournament with just three-minute bouts. I think that can be said for all the women on "NXT's" roster at this point. Short matches like that are okay sometimes, but setting the time limit so blatantly just stinks.

I can't believe that WWE has kept those Speed titles around this long. They're useless, and both Sinclair and the men's champion, Lexis King, have only defended them once each, on television. They have more defenses on house shows, but I don't even think the title makes much sense on those shows, either, as they're unlikely to change hands.

Zaria and Sinclair will have a fantastic bout once they're able to just go, likely during Zaria's defense of her own title, with no time limit or gimmick. If WWE is allowing its stars to bury the title on its program, it's probably time to do so anyway with both of them.

Written by Daisy Ruth