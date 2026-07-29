Charlotte Flair Gives Advice To Sol Ruca After WWE Women's IC Title Reign Ends Early

Charlotte Flair believes Sol Ruca will bounce back following her loss of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship to Raquel Rodriguez.

Ruca lost the title on "WWE Raw," ending her two-month reign as champion. Flair spoke to "Busted Open" and offered advice to the former "WWE NXT" star, urging her to stick to her guns and learn from her defeats.

"Stay the course," said Flair to Ruca. "I have always learned more from my losses than my wins. She needs to take this loss, regroup, hone in, and just because she lost early doesn't mean — you have a million things going in your mind, like, 'Raquel beat me, why did I lose? I had the title for this long.' Take the loss and turn it into a superpower."

Flair, who shared the ring with Ruca in the Queen of the Ring qualifier, praised her, particularly her calmness. "The Queen" is confident that the former "NXT" star will come out of the loss alright and also laid out a few more pieces of advice for the youngster.

"She's gonna be just fine, and she's so young. This doesn't mean anything in the big picture. If anything, it could make it mean something. When you lose, find a new reasoning to come back to win it again or [find] a new path. I think we get so caught up in the last couple months that, you know, whether — I know she has talked about this and people talked about — you got to miss things to perfect them. Whether it's finishes or matches, you have to make mistakes. That's the only way to get better."

Ruca was called up to the main roster in April and has quickly found success on "Raw," but has also faced criticism for some of the botches she has made.