WWE's CM Punk & Rey Mysterio Both Eager To Share The Ring Again Before Retirement

CM Punk and Rey Mysterio are in the last stages of their respective legendary careers, and the two WWE greats want to face each other in the ring one last time.

Punk and Mysterio had phenomenal matches and a great rivalry in the late 2000s, but more recently have teamed with each other, the last time coming in December last year. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, both stars were asked if they would be interested in locking up one last time, with Mysterio joking that he has ring gear and can do it right away. Punk declared right away that he would be keen to step in the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer, while Mysterio spoke glowingly about Punk and declared his interest too.

"I would love to," replied Mysterio. "Every time I've got to share the ring with this man [Punk], whether we're on the same side or we're on the opposite, it's been a pleasure. So, I would really love to do it again."

Punk and Mysterio have yet to face each other since the former returned to WWE in 2023, although they have teamed together once on television. That match took place last December, when they lost to The Vision's Austin Theory and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw." Punk and Mysterio share a close friendship, with Punk previously naming Mysterio as one of the stars he would like to face. He also joked that he wants to teach him a lesson for raising a brat like Dominik Mysterio.

If the two do face each other, it will be their first meeting in the ring since 2012, when Punk got the better of the luchador.