Backstage Details On Schedule For WWE Tryouts Taking Place This Week

WWE is on the prowl for talent, holding tryouts this week in Minnesota leading into their two night SummerSlam PLE. But while some talents, including former AEW star KJ Orso, aka Fuego del Sol, are known to be participating, the process of these WWE tryouts had remained a mystery. But a new report from Fightful Select is providing an inside scoop regarding the process the tryouts will go through in order to secure a WWE contract.

The first stage of the tryouts began on Tuesday, with talents arriving in Minnesota, getting photographed, and undergoing a physical; talents who do not pass their physicals are unsurprisingly not allowed to participate any further. On Wednesday morning, the talents participated in "performance evaluations;" they will do in-ring training later in the afternoon, followed by a promo session. The day will be capped off with a SummerSlam tryout reception dinner, with all the talents presumably attending.

Tryouts continue on Thursday with more in-ring training in the morning, followed by another promo session and a Q&A for talent in the afternoon. Once the latter is done, the in-ring training will resume, this time with the talents being separated into different groups as opposed to all training together. A third promo session will follow before the day closes out with the talents participating in matches; it's unclear if all the tryouts will wrestle a match, or if a certain number of them will be selected by the coaches.

The tryouts will officially conclude on Friday, one day before Night One of SummerSlam kicks off. That day will feature talents doing more in-ring training in the morning. This leads into one last promo session in the afternoon, followed by a final series of matches, at which point the talents will then receive a review, described as "closing words" from the coaches. No word was provided on when talents would hear back from WWE regarding whether they would be offered a contract or not.