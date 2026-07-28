Former AEW Star Set For WWE Tryout In Minnesota This Week

Only a few days remain until WWE SummerSlam weekend, and with that doesn't just come one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar, but the opportunity for several wrestlers outside the WWE bubble to participate in tryouts in hopes of earning a contract. And at least one name fans are familiar with will be participating in the festivities. Fightful Select reports that independent wrestler KJ Orso is in Minnesota for SummerSlam weekend, and though he didn't announce it, is scheduled to take part in WWE tryouts.

Orso is best known not by that name, but as the masked luchador Fuego del Sol. Initially gaining popularity by appearing on friend Sammy Guevara's vlog earlier in the decade, Fuego would become one of AEW's most popular enhancement talents during the pandemic before officially signing a contract with the promotion in August 2021. He would remain a full-time wrestler for the promotion until his contract expired in 2023, though he would go on to make further appearances for AEW and Ring of Honor in 2024 and 2025 when the promotion held tapings in Texas.

After losing a career vs. mask match to Atticus Cogar in April 2025, Fuego unmasked and adopted the KJ Orso persona, competing under that name ever since. He has competed consistently on the independent scene since, most notably for GCW. In January 2026, speculation rose that Orso could sign with TNA after he wrestled on the pre-show of their Genesis PPV. However, he was ultimately not offered a contract, and to date has not made another appearance for TNA.