Backstage News On KJ Orso's TNA Contract Status After Countdown To Genesis Appearance

KJ Orso, formerly known as Fuego Del Sol in AEW, debuted in TNA Wrestling at Genesis, but he's reportedly still not signed by the promotion.

Orso appeared in the pre-show of Genesis, Countdown to TNA Genesis, where he faced TNA International Champion Channing Lorenzo, as well as two other competitors — BDE and Eric Young. He reportedly made a good impression on the folks in TNA, according to "Fightful Select," but has not been offered a contract. Orso is a free agent, with the report claiming that AEW — his former employer — also has an eye on him, although there has not been much news on that front recently.

Orso's time in AEW came to an end in 2023, three years after debuting in the promotion. During his time in Tony Khan's company, where he went by the ring name Fuego Del Sol, he primarily featured on the now-defunct "AEW Dark" and "AEW Rampage" shows, while making occasional appearances on "AEW Dynamite." Orso was wrestling under a mask then, which he removed last year at a GCW show, before going by his current ring name. Over the last year, he has featured in GCW, while also wrestling on REVOLVER.

Since its move to AMC, TNA has brought in a few stars, two of whom are former WWE wrestlers: Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, who has signed a year-long deal with the promotion, while Daria Rae, the former Sonya Deville, has joined in an authority role in the company.