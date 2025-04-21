Former AEW Star Fuego Del Sol Unmasks At GCW Event, Leaves Boots In Ring

There's plenty going on during WrestleMania weekend, especially outside of the scope of WWE and WrestleMania itself. One such happening occurred at Joey Janela's Spring Break, where former AEW star Fuego del Sol saw his career changed forever, and possibly ended, when he lost a mask vs. GCW career match to WWE ID tournament participant Atticus Cogar.

Taking to X in the early hours of Saturday morning, Fuego posted a clip of his mask loss, including him being unmasked. Perhaps the more interesting part came after Fuego handed his mask to Cogar, with the luchador sitting down in the ring, untying his boots, and leaving them in the center, something usually reserved for wrestlers looking to retire.

"11 years," Fuego said in the tweet. "Ups. Downs. Everything in between. I've been selfish and doing this for me. Now it's time to focus on my family and feeding them. I left everything I had left in the ring...including my boots. From the bottom of my heart... Thank you all for everything. Fuego is Done."

Debuting in 2015, Fuego was a mostly unknown independent wrestler until he began appearing on "AEW Dark" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appearances on "Dark" and close friend Sammy Guevara's YouTube vlog led to Fuego developing a fan following, and he would eventually be signed to AEW on the first episode of "AEW Rampage" in August 2021.

Fuego remained in the promotion for the next two years before he was let go in 2023, but would later make sporadic appearances for AEW and Ring of Honor when the promotion ran in the Southwest. The 29 year old hinted that changes were coming with his career back in February, when he suggested his most recent ROH appearance could be his last in the promotion.