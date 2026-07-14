WWE Reportedly Holding New Tryouts Over SummerSlam 2026 Weekend

WWE holds tryouts throughout the year, with some coming the same weekend as the biggest PLEs. SummerSlam will take place over two nights next month in Minneapolis and will reportedly hold tryouts that same weekend.

PWInsiderElite reports that two talents have already been confirmed for tryouts. Nigel Cawthon wrestles in Florida under the name Big Tito Lincoln. He has wrestled for CCW and BRCW among other promotions. PWIE says Cawthon was an amateur wrestler in high school where he won the 2012 VISAA State Championship. He attended Hampton University where he played football. Before becoming a pro wrestler, he competed as an amateur boxer. In August, Lincoln is scheduled to team with former WWE Superstar AJ Francis in a match against former WWE Superstars Bull James and Fulton.

Another talent that has secured a tryout is Nicky Mariano. He trained at Seth Rollins' school, Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. He has competed in companies such as TNA, AAW and Limitless Wrestling. Mariano competed on the second season of Beast Games on Prime Video. He used the name Conan Lycan.

"NXT" rookie, Lizzy Rain was the standout from last year's tryouts during SummerSlam weekend. In January, Sallie Grace quit WWE tryouts after suffering a concussion. In another post on Instagram, she claimed she wasn't the only one to suffer a concussion during tryouts. Several wrestlers from the January tryouts have signed with WWE, including Nikki Blackheart who debuted on NXT as Reina Volcan two weeks ago.