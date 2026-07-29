Tony Khan Reportedly Invites Insane Clown Posse To AEW Dynamite In Detroit

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly invited some unique guests, though no strangers to the professional wrestling world whatsoever, to Wednesday night's edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Detroit. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @FinalBossXL posted a clip of the "Coach and Bro Show" where Vince Russo revealed The Insane Clown Posse will be in attendance.

Russo, who works with Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope in Juggalo Championship Wrestling, said that Violent J is at the show. He said the hip-hop duo won't be performing, but Khan invited them and "wants to do something with them." Russo said Khan specifically wanted to meet Violent J.

"I know J is very excited," Russo said. "I know they personally called him and I know they personally told him Tony wants to meet him before the show."

Both Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, who hail from Detroit, wrestled in a backyard promotion in 1983, as well in various matches on the independent scene before debuting in ECW as the Insane Clown Posse in 1990. They also worked with WCW, the then-WWF, TNA, the NWA, and more over the years, and created their own wrestling promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, in 1999.

In 2024, the promotion rose to prominence and made headlines in the wrestling world, with the launch of its new series, "JCW Lunacy," which airs weekly on YouTube. Russo invested in JCW in October 2025, and has made various appearances as an on-screen authority figure in the months since.

Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" is shaping up to be a big one, with multiple titles on the line, including the trios championships, the AEW National Championship, and more. Fans will also hear from new AEW Women's Champion Willow Nightingale, as well as AEW Men's World Champion Kenny Omega, following Omega hitting Will Ospreay with the One-Winged Angel to end AEW Redemption on Sunday.