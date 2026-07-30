Triple H Comments On Whether Brock Lesnar Will Retire After WWE SummerSlam 2026

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has revealed whether Brock Lesnar has dropped any hints about retiring at WWE SummerSlam.

Many assumed that Lesnar retired after his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania, but the former world champion surprisingly returned to set up another clash with him. The two will battle for a third time at SummerSlam, and Triple H discussed on "ESPN" whether that match could be the last time fans see Lesnar in a WWE ring.

"I've known him personally for 20-plus years. The one thing that I know more than anything else about Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. So, when we get to Minnesota, when we get to this match [we'll know]. Keep in mind, Brock, I believe, in his mind, retired at WrestleMania. I believe that wasn't enough for him. I believe he wanted to come back to prove Oba wrong. He did that. He then wanted to go to Minnesota for SummerSlam, to his hometown. He wanted it inside Hell in a Cell. He has something here to prove," he said.

"The Game" said he will find out what Lesnar wants to do with his WWE career after his match with Oba Femi at SummerSlam. He believes the former UFC Champion can continue wrestling because he's in great shape, but ultimately the decision to retire rests entirely with Lesnar.

"So, win, lose, or draw, when that cage goes up, when it's all over, no matter what the outcome, I'm going to be watching that monitor just like you're watching the monitor, just like millions of people are going to be watching at home, wondering what the hell Brock Lesnar's going to do next. It's really in his court as to what he wants to do," added Levesque.

Triple H said that great wrestlers and personalities like Lesnar know when it's time to retire, but thinks the WWE legend will reveal his decision to him — and the rest of the pro wrestling world — in the ring after his match.