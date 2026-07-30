Booker T Praises Baron Corbin Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Match With Trick Williams

Booker T has spoken highly of Baron Corbin and highlighted what he brings to WWE.

Corbin returned to WWE on the July 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown" and quickly entered into a feud with Trick Williams after attacking the WWE United States Champion. Booker T, a longtime fan of Corbin, praised the way WWE has reintroduced him and pointed out the value he adds to the company, ahead of the match between Corbin and Williams at SummerSlam.

"I'm loving Baron Corbin getting back to WWE and getting put in a position like that right off the bat. We're not going to linger on this thing. We're not going to procrastinate as far as, 'What do we want to do with Baron Corbin? Let's put him in a position.' Because I'm going to tell you right now, that dude was always that Swiss Army knife. He was always that go-to guy that you knew you could go to, and he could deliver for you," he said on "Hall of Fame."

The WWE legend said he thought Corbin could make his way to the main roster after being moved from there to "NXT" in his previous run with WWE, but was unfortunately released. Booker T commended the way he put his head down and worked in the indies to earn his spot back on the WWE main roster.

"When Baron got let go, it definitely wasn't a bright time because he was working in NXT before he got let go, and I was thinking, 'Man, he's going to work his way back to the main roster in no time.' But it didn't happen for him," he added. "But he left. He went out there. I don't think I heard Baron Corbin say anything about WWE while he was out there, and boom, he just worked his way back. And now, I think somebody realized, 'Man, this dude is an asset. We could use him.'"

Booker T, who is a fan and a mentor of sorts to Trick Williams, noted that the former "NXT" star would only benefit from working with an experienced wrestler like Corbin.