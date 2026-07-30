Chad Gable Reaffirms That He Will Win WWE Intercontinental Title: 'I Have To Deliver'

Chad Gable seems like a man on a mission, and his current goal is to win a title he has been chasing for quite some time — the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Gable has fallen short in his attempts to win the title since 2023, when he was unable to defeat GUNTHER. In an interview with Cody Rhodes on the "What Do You Want To Talk About?" podcast, Gable named winning a singles title as his next goal.

"Without being a total cliche, I think I need to win a singles championship at this point for myself. And just for my legacy, in order to take the next step. You listed off some of my achievements at the beginning. They're all tag team stuff, which is great. And they were all — I have fond memories of it all — but like, where's the singles stuff? I need to convince myself that I am what I have said I am," said Gable. "I'm a big guy about like, if I put something out in the universe, I have to deliver. I think that's something that's been a strength of mine and served me well my whole life, whether it's for amateur championships or just even getting to the WWE, things like that. Like, if I say something publicly and make it known, I see to it that it gets done."

Gable admitted that not having a singles title is weighing on his mind. He also recalled how he swore to god on television that he would win the title, revealing how he was taught as a child to only swear to god if he knew he could achieve what he set out to achieve.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion will have the chance to achieve his goal at SummerSlam, where he will face Penta on Night 2 of the event.