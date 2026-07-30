AJ Styles Shares Thoughts On WWE SummerSlam's Expansion To Two Nights

Retired WWE star AJ Styles has explained why he likes that SummerSlam is held over two nights.

SummerSlam, WWE's biggest show of the summer, followed in WrestleMania's footsteps and became a two-night event for the first time last year. Ahead of this year's show, taking place on August 1 and August 2, Styles stated on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" that there were simply too many matches to fit into one day, which left fans exhausted.

"We're talking about two days, so is that 10 matches in two days, or is it like 12 matches in two days? But that's one of the things I like about it. When we had SummerSlam, sometimes it was just like WrestleMania — too many matches on the show. People get tired easily. So the fact that you've got two days to fit in, you know, let's just say six matches, I think is a good thing. Sometimes too much is too much," said Styles.

Styles isn't a fan of two-night shows, but he feels that the current setup of six or seven matches per night is the right balance. He also believes fans will get their money's worth regardless of which night they choose to buy tickets for.

"But then again, I'd love to tell you how big of a fan I am of two days, but I'm not. So I think we've reached a happy medium, though. 'Okay, fine. You don't like all these wrestling matches in one day. We'll do two days. But we're not going to have all these matches, you know [in one day].' So, I get it. It works. Maybe you can't afford both days. I think you can pick the one you want to see the most," added the former WWE Champion.

This year's SummerSlam, as of this writing, has six matches scheduled for each night, which is one fewer than last year's SummerSlam.