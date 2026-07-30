Triple H Says This WWE SummerSlam 2026 Championship Match 'Might Steal The Show'

WWE CCO Triple H has earmarked one championship match at SummerSlam as a potential show-stealer.

Triple H, in an interview with "ESPN," named the WWE Women's World Championship match between Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan as one that could steal the show, pointing out the differences between the two that make it such an intriguing matchup.

"Iyo Sky, you know, on paper, is the best in the world. And the thing about Iyo is she's so lovable. You just want to hug her, right?" he began. "Fans just love her, love her demeanor, love her approach in the ring, and she's so damn good. Liv, on the other hand, is a pitbull. She's tenacious. When she wants something, she's going to do everything in her power to get it. Doesn't matter if that's championships, doesn't matter if that's in the ring, doesn't matter if that's contract-wise or in her personal life."

Triple H thinks that Sky has the upper hand over her opponent in the ring, but Morgan has the heart to go the distance. He feels that the contrast between their styles and demeanor makes their clash one of the most mouth-watering ones of SummerSlam 2026.

"So, this is going to be a war, and you can say there are many main events on this show, right? There are some incredible matchups that I think we might have never seen before or thought we were never going to get. But the thing that might steal the show over the entire weekend is Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan," declared Triple H.

The clash between Sky and Morgan is a rematch of the 2026 Queen of the Ring final, which took place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. On that night, Sky emerged victorious to earn a Women's World Championship match at SummerSlam.