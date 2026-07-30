Bully Ray Thinks Raw Title Change Represents WWE 'Pulling Back' On Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca suffered her first setback since joining the main roster on "WWE Raw" when she lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Raquel Rodriguez, which Bully Ray believes may be a sign that WWE is cooling on her.

Ruca had a meteoric rise on the main roster, winning the Intercontinental title in just her fourth match on the main roster. But her title reign lasted just under two months, and Ray said on "Busted Open" that the title change may be an indication that WWE could be slowing her push.

"I think last night was a very 50-50 decision from the WWE. I think that they said, 'All right, let's give Raquel a shot. Let's run with her. We've had plans for her. We know we want to give her an opportunity. Let's do it tonight. Let's do it in Los Angeles. It's a big Monday Night Raw right before we head into SummerSlam. It'll be a nice little bump for her.' But I also think the WWE might be pulling back on Soul Ruca," said Ray.

The Hall of Famer thinks that WWE hasn't put in as much emotional investment into Ruca's character on the main roster. He acknowledged that she's athletic and has a good finisher, but hasn't been able to connect with the audience.

"She has an amazing finish. And when it comes to athleticism and acrobatics in a wrestling match, it's there. Those are her strengths. But her weakness is her ability to resonate with the crowd and an audience," he added. "I feel the vibe. I feel the passion. I just don't think it's at the level that it needs to be for her to resonate with a crowd. If a crowd is reacting to your dive or your moonsault to the floor or your finish, that means they're just reacting to a move."

Ray believes that, in NXT, Ruca had to focus more on putting together matches. But on the main roster, she will have to learn other aspects of the business, such as connecting with the audience through promos.