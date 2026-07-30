Triple H Says Brock Lesnar Has Been 'Hands On' With Oba Femi Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

The current rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi has arguably been WWE's most high profile program this year, and this upcoming weekend, their feud comes to an end when the rubber match between both men takes place inside Hell In A Cell. Femi first defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42, where it seemed like "The Conquerer" had officially retired, but just a month later, he returned and got his revenge on "The Ruler" at Clash In Italy. Throughout Lesnar's career, it's often been assumed that he's not the most friendly wrestler to work with, but according to WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque on "Busted Open Radio," the 49-year-old has been generous when mentoring Femi during their feud together.

"He'd probably suplex me for saying this, but Brock is hands-on with Oba Femi. He sees something special there and he's like, 'Okay kid, come with me and I'm going to teach you. Here's all the things you got to learn.' He brings him in his room in the afternoon, they sit for hours and talk about this stuff, right? It's that level of stuff that brings this next generation up and I think we'll take it to the next level and I'm excited to see it and for every star that we have now sitting at the top, there's a guy underneath him, an Oba, a Trick [Williams, a Carmelo [Hayes], a Je'Von [Evans], of all these people that are sitting underneath him just soaking up this knowledge and I think that's going to make the next generation thrive."

Triple H was also asked if Lesnar intends on retiring this weekend with SummerSlam taking place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, stating that he'll find out what the future holds for "The Beast's" career after his match with Femi.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.