WWE's CM Punk & AJ Lee React To Late Dog Larry Being Recreated In Action Figure Form

It hasn't been the easiest of times for WWE stars CM Punk and AJ Lee, as the couple have continued to mourn the loss of their dog Larry, who passed away late in 2025. So it was a moving gesture at the Mattel/WWE San Diego Comic-Con panel last week when Lee and Punk, in a scene caught by "Ringside Collectibles," were presented with a new action figure set of the two of them and Larry. Both were caught off guard before Punk, brimming from ear to ear, erupted with joy.

"This is unbelievable," Punk said. "Let's hear it for Larry."

The crowd themselves erupted into a full blown chant for Larry over the next several seconds. After things had calmed down, Lee was asked about what it meant for Larry to get his own action figure, especially in the wake of his passing and how it was covered during the latest season of "WWE Unreal." Lee, unsurprisingly, was just as positive on the news as Punk, but also used the moment to implore fans to adopt their own Larry.

"That's so beautiful," Lee said. "I mean, it's the coolest thing ever. I feel like...so Larry has other action figures, he's been in Rolling Stone, he's done a campaign for the ASPCA, he has billboards all over Chicago, he's a rescue dog. And rescue little mutts are the greatest gifts in the world, especially senior dogs. So I hope that you guys, if you loved Larry, I hope you consider bringing in a little rescue dog into your life. They will save your life right back, I promise you."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ringside Collectibles" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription