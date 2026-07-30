AEW Adds Six Indie Promotions To Streaming Service

AEW has been steadily growing their MyAEW platform. It was launched in March for international fans to watch AEW and ROH programming, along with pay-per-views. It began adding independent promotions in May with QT Marshall's 1FW and added PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, Limitless Wrestling, and Capital City Championship Combat.

On Thursday, AEW announced that six more promotions will join the platform. A press release states that United Wrestling Network's programming includes Hollywood's Championship Wrestling, New York's Gotham Wrestling, and Sunday Night Slam from Memphis. ROH Women's World Champion, Athena has a promotion called Metroplex Wrestling and its being added to MyAEW. Three of Europe's biggest promotions are also coming to MyAEW with London's Pro-Wrestling EVE and Revolution Pro Wrestling and Germany's Westside Xtreme Wrestling. Rounding out the promotions is Winston-Salem, NC promotion, AML/WrestleCade Entertainment.

It's a big day for AEW fans around the world! MyAEW has added SIX MORE independent promotions! Every week in August will see numerous live, streaming and PPV wrestling events on MyAEW, including CMLL and #BrawlInTheBallpark, culminating in AEW All In: London on Sunday, 8/30! pic.twitter.com/M14s3MwMqG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2026

The press release also announced its live-streaming and pay-per-view lineup, which includes AEW's Brawl in the Ballpark event from earlier in July and culminates with AEW ALL IN: London.