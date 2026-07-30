AEW Adds Six Indie Promotions To Streaming Service

By Samantha Schipman
Tony Khan on the red carpet Ethan Miller/Getty Images

AEW has been steadily growing their MyAEW platform. It was launched in March for international fans to watch AEW and ROH programming, along with pay-per-views. It began adding independent promotions in May with QT Marshall's 1FW and added PRODUCE, Warrior Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, Limitless Wrestling, and Capital City Championship Combat.

On Thursday, AEW announced that six more promotions will join the platform. A press release states that United Wrestling Network's programming includes Hollywood's Championship Wrestling, New York's Gotham Wrestling, and Sunday Night Slam from Memphis. ROH Women's World Champion, Athena has a promotion called Metroplex Wrestling and its being added to MyAEW. Three of Europe's biggest promotions are also coming to MyAEW with London's Pro-Wrestling EVE and Revolution Pro Wrestling and Germany's Westside Xtreme Wrestling. Rounding out the promotions is Winston-Salem, NC promotion, AML/WrestleCade Entertainment.

The press release also announced its live-streaming and pay-per-view lineup, which includes AEW's Brawl in the Ballpark event from earlier in July and culminates with AEW ALL IN: London.

  • July 31 – CMLL Leyana de Plata 2026 Finals [PPV]

  • August 3 – PRODUCE: Volume 3 – azucar (New York City, NY USA) [PPV]

  • August 4 – CMLL Martes Populares (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

  • August 7 – CMLL Grand Prix Internacional 2026 (Mexico City, Mexico) [PPV]

  • August 9 – UWN Red Carpet Rumble (Long Beach, CA USA) [free live-stream]

  • August 15 – wXw Shortcut to the Top 2026 (Oberhausen, Germany) [ PPV]

  • August 21 – Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor 2026 (Philadelphia, PA USA) [PPV]

  • August 23 – AEW Brawl in the Ballpark [free live-stream]

  • August 28 – EVE 153: EVE x The World 2 (London, England) [PPV]

  • August 29 – RevPro 14 Year Anniversary Show (London, England) [PPV]

  • August 30 – All Elite Wrestling All In: London Buy In (London, England) [free live-stream]

  • August 30 – All Elite Wrestling All In: London (London, England) [PPV]

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