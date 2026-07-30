ESPN To Present Custom 'Moment Of The Night' Title After Each Night Of WWE SummerSlam

Not counting "WWE NXT" or "WWE EVOLVE," there are 11 championships between WWE's men's and women's division at the moment. That's not going to stop ESPN from introducing their own WWE esq championships, however, when WWE SummerSlam takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Taking to X Thursday afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that ESPN was introducing a "Moment of the Night" Championship belt for each night of SummerSlam, with a WWE star receiving the belt. The news was confirmed in an ESPN press release that same day.

ESPN is presenting a "moment of the night" after each night of Summerslam. The winner selected will receive a title belt pic.twitter.com/OuiWT17TOR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 30, 2026

According to the press release, the "Moment of the Night" Championship will celebrate "the most impactful performance, storyline or match moment from each WWE Premium Live Event," indicating that the championship will be given out at future WWE PLE's as well. No clear criteria was given for how a performance, storyline, or match would be constituted as the moment of the night, and whether it would mean multiple title belts would be given out. In addition, ESPN stated the title would be incorporated into other areas during SummerSlam weekend, including "fan-facing content, creator integrations and on-site activations."

While there are currently twelve matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with six happening on each night, the prime candidates for the "Moment of the Night" belt would seemingly come from the event's marquee matches. Those would be none other than Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which will headline Night Two, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship, which will headline Night One, and the Hell in the Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, which is scheduled for Night One.