WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Praises AEW Star After Championship Victory At Redemption

As Maya World continues to move up the ranks in AEW, so has the support from fans and pundits. On the latest edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and Reality of Wrestler owner Booker T reaffirmed himself as one of World's backers.

"Big time! Big time to Maya World! Yeah, I did hear about that," Booker said in reference to World's TBS Championship win over Hikaru Shida at AEW Redemption. "I wish Maya World could come and do a show at Reality of Wrestling, but you know, I've been told otherwise. Yeah, that's another story, but we'll talk about that off the air."

World earned a title shot against Shida after she prevented the now-former champion from unleashing an extended attack on Queen Aminata on "AEW Collision." In a surprise twist, World then upset Shida with a bridging suplex to capture the TBS Championship at Redemption.

World officially signed with AEW in December 2025 after impressing in a series of tag team matches alongside Hyan. In more recent weeks, World has pivoted to singles competition, in which she's faced ROH Women's Champion Athena, former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, and Shida. Following her win at Redemption, World then successfully defended the TBS Title against Persephone on "AEW Dynamite" with a little help from Kris Statlander.

Prior to becoming "All Elite," World wrestled for Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion on several occasions, one of which saw her and Jada Stone crowned as the inaugural ROW Women's Tag Team Champions. The 24-year old's latest ROW outing aired in December 2025, just weeks before AEW officials announced her signing with them.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.