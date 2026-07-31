WWE HOFer Kurt Angle Commemorates 30th Anniversary Of Olympic Gold Medal Victory

Kurt Angle was never one to rest on his laurels even after achieving an honorary award most never reach: winning an Olympic gold medal. Recently, the Hall of Famer celebrated the 30th anniversary of receiving that coveted prize, and what that defining moment taught him about his triumphant career, and how to never bet against yourself, even with "a broken freaking neck."

"It's hard to believe that it's been three decades since I stood on that podium, proudly winning the Gold Medal against Abbas Jadidi," the Hall of Famer wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter] on Friday. "Coming from humble I grew up a laborer's son from Dormont Pittsburgh, I never imagined my dreams would ever come true. This journey has taught me that discipline beats excuses every time. All you need is a dream, and anything is possible...Here's to every athlete dreaming big....never give up, keep pushing, and make your dreams a reality!"

30 Years Ago Today🏅 It's hard to believe that it's been three decades since I stood on that podium, proudly winning the Gold Medal against Abbas Jadidi. Coming from humble I grew up a laborer's son from Dormont Pittsburgh, I never imagined my dreams would ever come true. This... pic.twitter.com/B6rC4of5pA — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 31, 2026

Pushing through no matter what obstacles stood in front of him, Angle turned his Olympic career into a must-see exhibition in professional wrestling. From conquering unachievable feats professionally in WWE and TNA to fighting and overcoming personal battles with addiction, Angle did it, and he did it all with an Ankle Lock intact. The former four-time WWE and six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion now offers his analysis to Real American Freestyle Wrestling as its commentator and partner.