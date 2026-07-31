One of the most-anticipated bouts of WWE SummerSlam is the night one battle pitting Oba Femi against Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match. The competitors are tied at one win a piece, with Femi taking their WrestleMania 42 bout, and Lesnar getting his win back at Clash in Italy.

The Undertaker, who fought "The Beast Incarnate" in two Hell in a Cell matches, predicted the winner on an episode of "Six Feet Under." He called it a "super fight."

"I think, selfishly, I want to see Oba take Brock out in Hell in a Cell," he admitted. "Me, personally, I didn't have that great of a record against Brock in Hell in a Cell.... Oba has this incredible aura right now and all this momentum. He's new to the scene and he has all that energy behind him from the fans."

Undertaker said he hopes Femi doesn't get too "distracted" by his entrance and the crowd's reaction. He believes the table is set for "The Ruler" to be a huge star, if he keeps his focus on a world title shot. He knows Lesnar is still one of the most dangerous guys in the game, however.

"Not only that, he's going to be in his hometown, which I think is going to give him a little extra pep in his step," he said. "I think Oba will do better the shorter the match goes. I think if it gets later into the 15, 20, 25 minute mark, I think Brock's experience will probably serve him well here. Flip of the coin, I'm going to go with the momentum. I think Oba wins in a Hell in a Cell classic."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.