WWE's Tiffany Stratton Details Sources Of Fashion Inspiration

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton has made a habit of turning heads in WWE, and her dazzling fashion choices are no exception. On the latest edition of "WWE Break It Down," Stratton detailed the inspirations behind her on-screen stylings.

"I usually don't really spend too much time thinking about what I'm gonna do next," she admitted. "It just pops in my head like a Tiffany Epiphany, if you will. I'll steal a lot of inspo from music artists, from outfits I see on random websites, Pinterest pictures, basically all of the above."

At the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event, Stratton embodied a look previously worn by Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, though in her case, Stratton incorporated bright colors of pink and blue and a choker featuring a legendary symbol.

"[Stallion] had similar cutout pants that she wore on stage. However, I just wanted something super Barbie-esque," Stratton said. "I have the little Barbie emblem on the choker. I just wanted to really get my character across since I was so new. I just kept trying to stick to pinks, blues, whites, just very bright, vibrant colors to show people who I was and what kind of character I played on TV. That was the goal of that gear. I really liked that gear. It's very flattering."

In her Elimination Chamber outing, Stratton eliminated wrestling veteran Naomi, courtesy of a roll-up. Stratton then faced her own elimination minutes later as Liv Morgan blocked the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and pinned her. "The Man" Becky Lynch went on to conquer the entire grueling structure and field to earn a world title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.