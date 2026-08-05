WWE's Tiffany Stratton Details Sources Of Fashion Inspiration
Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton has made a habit of turning heads in WWE, and her dazzling fashion choices are no exception. On the latest edition of "WWE Break It Down," Stratton detailed the inspirations behind her on-screen stylings.
"I usually don't really spend too much time thinking about what I'm gonna do next," she admitted. "It just pops in my head like a Tiffany Epiphany, if you will. I'll steal a lot of inspo from music artists, from outfits I see on random websites, Pinterest pictures, basically all of the above."
At the 2024 Elimination Chamber premium live event, Stratton embodied a look previously worn by Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, though in her case, Stratton incorporated bright colors of pink and blue and a choker featuring a legendary symbol.
"[Stallion] had similar cutout pants that she wore on stage. However, I just wanted something super Barbie-esque," Stratton said. "I have the little Barbie emblem on the choker. I just wanted to really get my character across since I was so new. I just kept trying to stick to pinks, blues, whites, just very bright, vibrant colors to show people who I was and what kind of character I played on TV. That was the goal of that gear. I really liked that gear. It's very flattering."
In her Elimination Chamber outing, Stratton eliminated wrestling veteran Naomi, courtesy of a roll-up. Stratton then faced her own elimination minutes later as Liv Morgan blocked the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and pinned her. "The Man" Becky Lynch went on to conquer the entire grueling structure and field to earn a world title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.
Stratton Recalls Her 'Clueless' Theme Ring Gear
During her run in "WWE NXT," Stratton took on a rich girl persona, complemented by the finest fabrics and luxuries. According to Stratton, those looks were inspired by one of Disney's most fashionable villains and one of Hollywood's well-known rich girls.
"So obviously, I steal a lot of inspo from Paris Hilton," she said. "I feel like all of my gears kind of have a little bit of Paris in them, if you will. Also Sharpay Evans from 'High School Musical.' A lot of my character is based off of her. Just very iconic Barbie-esque characters."
In 2024, Stratton paid homage to another memorable movie character, Cher Horowitz from 1995's "Clueless." Like actress Alicia Silverstone did in the teen comedy film, Stratton sported a yellow-and-black plaid ensemble. To make it her own, Stratton added a choker, headband, and heart-shaped cutouts on the side of her ring shorts.
"I think this is so iconic," Stratton said. "Obviously, I stole the inspo from 'Clueless,' the movie. I think it is so cute with the little headband. I did a rendition version of this later on in Ireland; I had a little skirt with it. I might like that version a little bit better, but no, this is an OG moment. I feel like the internet went crazy for this, and I agree, this is a very cute gear that I wore."
Last weekend, Stratton competed in a Ladder Match — also involving the likes of Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Lash Legend, and Jade Cargill — that determined the interim WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam in Minneapolis. For the occasion, she wore ring gear featuring the colors of the Minnesota Vikings.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE Break It Down" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.