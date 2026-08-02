Charlotte Flair Declares This WWE Star 'The Fifth Horsewoman'

The stars of WWE got to do some fun media promotion for WWE SummerSlam ahead of the event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were among the wrestlers to do the spiciest promo for the "Biggest Party of the Summer." The former Women's Tag Team Champions competed against one another on "Hot Ones Versus" on the First the Feast YouTube channel.

The pair had to ask one another questions, and if either refused to answer, they had to take a bite of the super hot wings placed in front of them. When Flair was asked to rank the members of the Four Horsewomen, herself, Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone in AEW), Bayley, and Becky Lynch, she first avoided the question.

"You are the fifth horsewoman," Flair told Bliss. She then asked how Bliss would rank the Horsewoman, but Bliss exclaimed it wasn't her turn to answer.

"I can't rank this," Flair said. "Charlotte, Charlotte, Charlotte, Charlotte, and then the rest. And then Lexi, fifth."

After the compliment, Bliss said she'd take a bite of the insanely spicy wing alongside Flair. "The Queen" said the gauntlet of wings was like taking your first bump in the ring, the first one was hard, but then it got progressively easier.

While Bliss isn't actually considered a member of the Horsewomen, despite how beloved she is by WWE fans, she did compete in "WWE NXT" during the pivotal time in women's wrestling alongside them, beginning in 2013. She and Flair began teaming up on the main roster in the summer of 2025, and they won the tag titles at last year's SummerSlam.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hot Ones Versus" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.