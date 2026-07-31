Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Make A Case For Brock Lesnar Continuing WWE Career

Brock Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the middle of the ring following his loss to Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42, but came back into the fold following what felt like an emotional retirement to defeat "The Ruler" at Clash in Italy. Now tied at one win each, the men will go into SummerSlam to face off in a Hell in a Cell match. During the build to the "Biggest Party of the Summer," it was not teased it could be Lesnar's retirement match in his adopted home state of Minnesota.

On "Busted Open Radio," the hosts discussed the likelihood of Lesnar's career continuing. Tommy Dreamer said he thinks there's still plenty for Lesnar to do.

"I think Brock vs. Bron Breakker," he said. "Brock vs. GUNTHER has been a dream match we've all wanted to see. If he returns and gets a bigger push, Bronson Reed. Maybe as a babyface, he shuts Logan Paul up, and there's another big challenge of another big guy on another brand. Trick Williams' ascension is as much as to be talked about as any."

Dreamer said he's sure that Lesnar will pop up at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, and there would be "money left on the table" if WWE didn't run a John Cena-esque retirement tour with Lesnar, and his retirement match would be billed as such. Bully Ray agreed, saying he could see it even if Lesnar loses to Femi.

"Brock goes away and we don't see or hear from him for awhile," he explained. "Then, leading up to WrestleMania, GUNTHER starts cutting those promos. 'I want Brock Lesnar. Where are you? You're a coward,' and pulls Brock out of 'retirement.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.