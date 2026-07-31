AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/29/2026

With AEW Redemption 2026 in the books, the stars of All Elite Wrestling returned to Detroit, Michigan for the July 29 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where big steps were taken on the path towards the biggest show of the company's year, AEW All In London 2026. The Demand became the new AEW World Trios Champions by beating The Conglomeration. Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone made their Wembley match official, and both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay came to blows over what happened at the end of Redemption.

A number of "Dynamite" episodes have seen a boost in the TV ratings following some of the recent pay-per-views, but that wasn't the case with this show. According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, the July 29 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 676,000 viewers, marking a 4% drop from the previous week's 706,000 viewers. This week's figure was also 7% below the trailing four week average of 725,000 viewers, but is still 18% above the same month and quarter in 2025, and like every AEW show, none of these figures include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was some good news in the 18-49 demographic as "Dynamite" remained consistent with recent weeks. The July 29 episode posted a 0.12 number, the same number as the July 22 episode and the same as the trailing four week average. However, a 0.12 number was 14% below the same quarter of last year, and 20% below the average for July 2025. The 0.12 number was enough to get "Dynamite" into the top ten for the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night, where the show would place tenth on a night that was won by the Shark Week coverage on Discovery. With that said, "Dynamite" did post a 0.18 number in the 25-54 demographic which put the show in sixth place, and a 0.10 in the 18-34 demographic which put the show in fifth place in that category.