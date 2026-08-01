Giulia Comments On WWE SmackDown Loss: 'Don't F***ing Worry About Me'

Ever since Giulia ascended to WWE's main roster in 2025, fans have raised questions and concerns about her on-screen booking. That continued to be the case coming out of Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" as the former WWE Women's United States Champion lost to Lash Legend in a mere two minutes. Giulia herself doesn't seem too bothered by it, though; in fact, she's now using it to fuel a potential comeback.

"To everyone who was rooting for me...I'm sorry this is how it turned out," she wrote on X. "But here's the thing...Don't f***ing worry about me. I'm stubborn as hell. I don't f***ing quit. I'm tough as nails. This is what drives me. Bring it all the f*** on. I'll get through whatever comes my way. Come at me, all of you."

The faceoff between Giulia and Legend determined the final participant in the upcoming Ladder Match at SummerSlam, which will crown an interim WWE Women's Champion. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton had secured their spots in previous weeks following the announcement that reigning WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley would be out of action for an extended period of time due to a meniscus tear.

Giulia joined WWE in 2024 after impressing in STARDOM and other promotions in Japan. Her success continued when she claimed the NXT Women's Championship in January 2025 and the WWE Women's United States Title later that June. She reclaimed the latter title at the start of this year before dropping it to Stratton, the current holder. Her on-screen partnership with Kiana James ended shortly afterward.