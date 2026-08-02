Oba Femi After WWE SummerSlam 2026 Win: 'The Future Is Now, And The Future Is Me'

Oba Femi scored another major victory when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the second time, this time in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Following the bout, "The Beast Incarnate" put Femi over further, when he got back into the ring to hug him, and cut a short promo to declare Femi "the future." It was the pair's third battle, as they were tied at one win each, with Femi taking their first bout at WrestleMania 42.

After the first night of SummerSlam went off the air, Cathy Kelley caught up with Femi on the stage, his emotions still fresh. "The Ruler" reiterated what Lesnar told fans around the globe, but first admitted he wasn't quite sure how he survived the match.

"But, the truth is this. This future is not far away," Femi said. "The future is now, and the future is me."

Femi explained that the hug and public endorsement from Lesnar was a "swerve" he didn't see coming. He said that deep down, he knew Lesnar has always respected him, and he respects "The Beast" as well. Femi said the victory was a career-defining moment for him.

"This moment means everything to me," he said. "All my hard work, all my dedication. All my years in Nigeria. All my years throwing the shot put. All my years fighting. Every single thing has led up to this moment. Destiny has been kind to me. She will never forget me. She will always forgive me. She remembers her son, Oba Femi."

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