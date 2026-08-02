Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk Comments On Not Main Eventing SummerSlam 2026 Night 1

Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is well-known to reportedly have thoughts surrounding the main event of WWE WrestleMania's second night, which he got this year against Roman Reigns, despite taking the loss. According to Punk on the WWE SummerSlam night one post-show, however, the feeling doesn't seem to carry over to "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Punk successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on night one, but the pair's match did not take the main event spot. The last match of the night went to the non-title Hell in a Cell match where Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar. Punk said on the post-show that "of course," he had feelings about it, but he didn't seem to be too upset.

"I'm not one of these guys that has it in their contract that I have to end the show," he said. "There's a main event, and there's the match that goes last, right? It ain't for me to decide. I'm too old for that. I'm just going to lace my boots up and beat somebody's a**. That's all I know. Whether I'm first. Whether I'm before intermission. Whether I'm the popcorn match, semi-main, CM Punk is always the main event."

He may still be the champion following his SummerSlam match against the "American Nightmare, but Punk will have his work cut out for him in the weeks and months to follow. Night two of SummerSlam will determine the number one contender to his gold, as Sami Zayn takes on Finn Balor. GUNTHER, who defeated Nick Aldis on night one, is also still involved in the top title scene, and there's no doubt Rhodes and a newly-returned Randy Orton will want to be there, too.

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