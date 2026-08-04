Bully Ray: WWE SummerSlam Conclusion Was A 'Smoke Signal' Directed At Jon Moxley

WWE fully leaned into Shield lore during the World Heavyweight Championship match between former members Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins the main event of night two of WWE SummerSlam. The third member of the faction obviously missing was Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW. While Moxley seems content in WWE's biggest competition, "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray believes WWE was calling out to the star throughout the bout.

"There was some subliminal stuff going on in that match, and something that happened or was said that wasn't so subliminal was the announcers dropping the name 'Dean Ambrose,'" he said. "They mentioned Dean Ambrose. Okay, interesting. Then, at the end, after all was said and done... When they put their fists together in the middle of the ring, there was a mask left right in the middle. It almost said to me that mask represented Dean Ambrose... I almost felt like it was a smoke signal.' 'Come home.'"

Bully Ray said that if there was ever the opportunity for WWE to tell the full Shield's story again, they would do it. Co-host Tommy Dreamer agreed, and said if there was money to be had, and another faction on the level of the Shield that could stand up to Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley, WWE would try and make it happen.

"The chance of this happening is one percent, but I look at things like dropping a name here or there, or leaving the mask in the middle," Bully Ray said. "I look at that as a little subliminal message out there like, 'Maybe. We're just going to acknowledge it, just a little bit. Maybe it can happen.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.