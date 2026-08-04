WWE SVP, 'Paul Levesque's Number Two' Reportedly Gone From The Company

There's probably more immediate concerns regarding Patrick Dooley's departure, particularly who is going to be filling his pretty massive role within WWE, but you have to imagine all the talk about this is going to center on Paul Levesque, especially since Dooley was described as Levesque's "#2." And I have the feeling the discussion is going to go one of two ways; some will believe that Dooley was let go because Levesque needed a scapegoat for WWE's recent "slump," others will believe that Dooley was let go because its a sign that things are going to be changing for WWE at the top, with Levesque potentially included. I have no idea which one of the two is correct, or if either is correct. But I do think that Dooley's departure is a sign that Levesque should be concerned on some level.

Now look; that doesn't mean Levesque should start packing up his office and calling Tony Khan or Carlos Silva up asking for a job. Even if you don't buy the idea that Levesque is secure for the next few years with his extension (and you shouldn't, given how WWE/TKO honor contracts), I think Levesque is going to be given time to right the ship as it were, as much as one can right a ship that's still pretty profitable. But it doesn't change that there are problems. This week's quarterly conference call confirmed that WWE attendance is on a decline to some degree, and given how much WWE and TKO care about the bottom line, they're not going to come away happy. And with Dooley now gone and not many others to blame, this puts Paul Levesque directly in the line of fire now. It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, hell it may not be ever for all I know. I also know that Dooley's departure isn't good for Levesque, whether he was involved or not, and if things don't turn around, or get worse, he could be the next one following Dooley out the door.