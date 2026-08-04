Recent TNA Impact Match Reportedly Received 'Heavy Praise Internally'

TNA has generated plenty of headlines in 2026, though less so for what they've been doing onscreen and more so because of the numerous departures from the promotion. But recently, a match on "TNA Impact" generated enough buzz that the promotion wants everyone to know how happy they are with it. Fightful Select reports that the July 30 match between Mustafa Ali and Jason Hotch, where Hotch defeated Ali to become new TNA International Champion, has received significant praise internally.

The match has been so well received within TNA that some have gone as far to call it among the best matches the promotion has produced in 2026. That is supported by the online consensus, with the match rating site Cagematch listing Ali vs. Hotch as TNA's fourth best match of the year, trailing only two Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander matches, and a bout between former TNA Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana and Rich Swann.

Neither Hotch nor Ali is being singled out as the key catalyst to the match's success, with both men receiving praise and being credited as being incredibly well liked in TNA. Several, however, did give credit to Ali for working to help establish Hotch in a higher spot within the promotion, in addition to making a bigger push to help newer TNA talents in general.

The former WWE star is also said to be involved behind the scenes, scouting talents on the independent scene, both domestically and abroad, and even "recommending names" for TNA to sign. It's unclear if Ali is doing this on his own time, or has secured a non-wrestling role with TNA as a scout.