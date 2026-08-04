TNA Confirms Departures Of Two Members Of The Knockouts Division, Teases A Return

The roster turnover in TNA this summer has seemingly been never ending, with Jody Threat becoming the latest talent to depart the promotion on Monday. As it turns out, she wasn't the only one leaving TNA. In a statement titled "TNA Wrestling Knockouts Division Update," TNA confirmed that not only had Threat departed the promotion, but that Mara Sade had done so as well. TNA subsequently wished both "the best in their future endeavors."

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Sade's future with TNA was also hanging in the balance, as her contract had expired just prior to the promotion's TV tapings in Philadelphia. Though it was reported that other promotions had reached out to Sade, there remained a belief that she could continue on with TNA, with the two sides even said to be in active negotiations. No reason was given why Sade, who had previously wrestled in WWE as Jakara Jackson, and TNA ultimately couldn't come to a new agreement.

The good news for TNA is, while they will be losing both Sade and Threat, they will be adding one talent in to replace them, as their press release noted a "former titleholder" was set to return to the Knockouts Division. No further details were provided on who the former titleholder could be, though several former TNA Knockouts and Knockouts Tag Team Champions are currently free agents.

Among the most notable is former WWE star Zelina Vega, who became available to sign last week after her 90 day noncompete clause with WWE expired following her release in April. Vega had previously wrestled for TNA under the name Rosita from 2011 to 2013, capturing the Knockouts Tag Team Championships with Sarita in March 2011.