Jody Threat Reportedly Granted Release From TNA

It seems as though hardly a week goes by at this point where a notable name, or two, from TNA is announced as having left the promotion, with the most recent being Victoria Crawford on July 24. Just ten days later, another TNA Knockout is following suit. PWInsider reports that Jody Threat finished up her run with TNA during the promotion's Philadelphia tapings last week. Like many others who have left TNA in 2026, Threat requested her release from the promotion before it was granted. Sources close to the situation described the parting of ways as amicable.

Threat joined TNA in early 2023, and would have her most success in the promotion as part of the tag team Spitfire with Dani Luna. The duo would win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships twice, first in March 2024 and against in September 2024; their reigns lasted 56 and 182 days respectively. The duo split up after failing to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships for a third time in May 2025, with Luna and Threat then pursuing singles careers. Ironically, Threat signed a contract extension with TNA at the start of 2026, just two months before Luna requested and received her release from the promotion.

The 38 year old Threat had been a mainstay on the Canadian independent scene prior to joining TNA, and has remained active on the indies overall, including holding the WPW Women's Championship in Canada, which she won from AEW star Mercedes Mone in March. Threat's most famous appearance outside of TNA arguably occurred during an October 2022 episode of "AEW Dark," where she lost to Athena in a notably physical match. The bout between Threat and Athena has since been considered a launching pad for Athena's current gimmick, and took place only two months before she won the Ring of Honor Women's Championship at Final Battle.