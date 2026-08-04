Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW Star Jay White Ahead Of Continental Cup

"Switchblade" Jay White made his triumphant return to AEW at Forbidden Door in June after well over a year on the shelf, but hasn't been seen on weekly television since taking a nasty bump during his double chain match alongside Juice Robinson against The Dogs at AEW Redemption. There were reports that White was injured following the pay-per-view match, but according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," whatever White suffered from doesn't appear to be too serious.

"He was banged up, but he was only supposed to be out for a week or so, yeah," Meltzer said.

White was announced as one of the 16 competitors in the first-ever AEW Continental Cup. He's set to take on David Finlay in the first round of the tournament in a match on the August 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Instead of a bracket setup, the names of the winners of the first round of the Continental Cup will go back in a hat and be re-selected to determine the quarter-final matches. The same goes for the two semi-final matches, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of August. The final match to determine the new AEW Continental Champion will be contested at AEW All In: London.

The double chain match was White's third bout since returning from injury. On the July 1 edition of "AEW Collision," he teamed with Bang Bang Gang stablemates Austin and Colten Gunn, as well as Adam Copeland, in a win against Shane Taylor Promotions. He also defeated Clark Connors on the July 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

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