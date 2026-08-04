Former WWE Star Believed To Be AEW-Bound After Departing TNA On Good Terms

The future of former TNA star Mara Sade, also known for her time in WWE as Jakara Jackson, has been a hot topic over the past week after reports emerged that her contract with TNA had expired. That was followed by TNA announcing Monday that Sade, along with Jody Threat, was departing the promotion, and it appears she did so with a destination in mind. Both PWInsider and Fightful Select report that the belief in both TNA and AEW is that Sade will be joining the latter, though no start date was given.

Sade seemingly choosing AEW came despite TNA's best efforts to keep her, with the promotion even upping their initial offer to her. It was also confirmed that WWE has had some interest in bringing Sade back since they first released her in 2025, though it's unclear whether they ever issued her a formal offer. Even though she's leaving TNA, things are said to be "100% amicable" between Sade and the promotion, with Sade's professionalism in working last week's tapings in Philadelphia, despite no longer being under contract, garnering plenty of praise.

No further information was provided regarding when Sade would be making her AEW debut, or whether she would be slotted for more regular appearances in AEW or its sister promotion Ring of Honor. One thing that is clear is the move will reunite Sade with her significant other, Kevin Knight. "The Jet" has had a successful start to 2026, winning the AEW TNT Championship in April, joining the Don Callis Family in late May, and headlining his first PPV just weeks ago when he challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship at AEW Redemption.