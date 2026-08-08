WWE's CM Punk Teases AAA Appearance: 'I've Worn A Mask Before'

Next month, WWE is bringing AAA to Chicago, Illinois, for the sixth iteration of its Worlds Collide event. The recurring event brings together members of the WWE and AAA rosters, and some big names might be involved this time around. Looking ahead to that show, Chicago's own CM Punk teased an appearance while speaking to Ringside Collectibles.

"It might be the perfect time for me to kind of dip my toe in the AAA pool," Punk said. "I've worn a mask before. I've gotten my head shaved in a mask vs. hair match before. We can set the table, we can do it all over again in 2026."

Punk was referring to his Straight Edge Society mask, which was featured on an action figure he discussed in the interview. He wore the mask for a short period of time during his initial WWE run, after losing a hair vs. mask match against Rey Mysterio, whom Punk recently teased another match against. Without confirming anything, Punk hinted at the potential return of the mask.

"Maybe. I think a lot of the lucha fans would appreciate the hell out of that," Punk continued. "Yeah. Let's sell some masks."

WWE is set to hold two AAA events in the United States over the next several months. First, night one of Triplemanía 34 will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena just outside Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 11. Then, just over two weeks later, on September 26, the next Worlds Collide will take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. In addition to Punk, there is belief that Roman Reigns will make an appearance at one of the shows.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ringside Collectibles and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.