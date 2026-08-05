Uhaa Nation (Fka WWE's Apollo Crews) Announces Return To Indie Promotion

Since his release from WWE earlier this year, Uhaa Nation has kept a relatively low profile. But the former Apollo Crews is about to change all that by getting back to the place where he once belonged. Taking to X on Tuesday, Japanese promotion Dragongate announced that Nation would be competing on the promotions September 12 show at the Ebara Wave Arena in Tokyo. Nation's match wasn't announced, but the tweet did include a promo from the former WWE star expressing his excitement over his return.

"In case you forgot who I am, my name is Uhaa Nation," Nation said. "And I'm here to tell you I have some very, very special years. After 11 long years, Uhaa Nation finally returns to the place that it all began. And I'm so excited to see all of my Dragon Gate family, and all my Dragon Gate fans. See you then."

Nation first gained Dragongate's attention after signing with their sister promotion Dragon Gate US following a tryout in September 2011. He would debut in Dragongate proper that December, and would spend the bulk of the next four years working for the promotion, gaining recognition for his athleticism and high flying ability despite his heavyweight stature, and for being part of popular stables Blood WARRIORS and MAD BLANKEY, the latter started by Nation's former WWE co-worker Akira Tozawa. His lone title reign occurred in 2013, when he and MAD BLANKEY stablemate BxB Hulk captured the Open the Twin Gate Championships, holding them for 64 days.

The Dragongate return will be Nation's second high profile match since his WWE departure, having competed at TNA Slammiversary alongside Rich Swann and Mustafa Ali in a match for Ali's then TNA International Championship. Nation has made no further appearances for TNA since then, and there has been no confirmation of the two sides agreeing to a contract, suggesting Nation is still a free agent.