WWE's Damian Priest Joins Voice Cast Of Marvel Rivals Game

Since December 2024, "Marvel Rivals" has been making waves in the competitive gaming scene across various platforms. The game has been introducing new Marvel heroes to its roster at a rapid pace, with Jubilee and now The Hood serving as the latest additions.

For WWE fans, the introduction of The Hood should be especially interesting, considering the villain is being voiced by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The Hood will officially join the roster this Friday, August 7.

Per a press release, Priest's character will take on the position of Vanguard — the "Marvel Rivals" answer to the "tank" role. He will be a ranged character that utilizes guns and the ability to shift between two forms. In previews for the character, Priest's voice can clearly be heard as The Hood performs several in-game call-outs.

Interestingly, this isn't the fist time that Priest has attempted to get involved with a Marvel IP. Years ago, it was reported that he auditioned for the role of Namor in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Some time later, Priest admitted that he auditioned for the movie but hinted that someone in WWE prevented him from getting a role in the film. Namor is also featured in "Marvel Rivals" and has an alternate skin fashioned after the likeness of Tenoch Huerta, who ended up portraying him in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."