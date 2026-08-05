Baron Corbin Talks WWE SummerSlam Win Over Trick Williams, Reaction Backstage

SummerSlam served as the first match for Baron Corbin since he returned to WWE in July, and he made the most of it, defeating Trick Williams to win the WWE United States Championship. A few days later, Corbin relived the moment on his old stomping grounds of "Busted Open Radio," admitting that going into the match he felt the "most stress and nervousness I've had in a day in a long time." But Corbin ultimately found he was ready for it, feeling his experience outside of WWE since leaving in 2024 helped him, as did his need to show his worth.

"I had to prove a lot of people a lot of things, and myself a lot of things," Corbin said. "And that first 30 seconds through that entrance, it was like 'Don't get overly emotional,' because it felt that way. I had to swallow that nervousness and put it down and just keep my mind on where I wanted to go, and where I wanted to take that, and not let the excitement mess with my performance or my ability to just beat the living crap out of somebody. It was insane."

Corbin revealed he got plenty of congratulations backstage after the victory, particularly from match producers Abyss and Nora Greenwald. But the best kudos came from Corbin's boss, Triple H, and Corbin felt the two's photo together really summed up the whole experience.

"It's a really cool moment though, cause Hunter's had my back since Day 1," Corbin said. "I have a picture of me and him like before he did the point where we're just shaking hands, and it's a picture, it was after I debuted in 'NXT,' and he was like 'Alright, we're on our way.' So it kind of felt like a full circle moment for that as well."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription