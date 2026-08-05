Rey Mysterio Thinks WWE Is Fulfilling Konnan's Vision For AAA

When WWE acquired AAA, announcing the move during WrestleMania 41 weekend, many fans of lucha libre wondered what was in store for the promotion. Since then, quite a few big things have happened for AAA, including multiple Worlds Collide shows, talent appearing on "WWE NXT" and the main roster, the highly-praised mask vs. mask match at Noche de los Grandes pitting the El Grande Americanos against one another, and at San Diego Comic Con this year, it was announced that Mattel would be releasing action figures of AAA stars.

That's where Ringside Collectibles caught up with AAA General Manager, and lucha legend, Rey Mysterio. The star said that seeing the growth of AAA since 1992, when he first started wrestling there, to now has been "amazing."

"I'm very positive-minded, optimistic, that it is definitely going in the direction that at one time, Konnan wanted this direction to eventually happen," Mysterio said. "To be able to display Lucha libre around the world, from the group of guys that entered into WCW in 1996, and through WCW. A lot of wrestling fans were able to discover what lucha libre was because they gave us the opportunity, as now, with the acquisition of WWE with AAA, now it's really stamped all over the world, all around the world."

Mysterio said it's incredible to be able to enjoy the "full-circle" moment. He said that AAA talent are also very excited to see the growth and the evolution of the sport following WWE's acquisition.

"I'm happy that the world is witnessing and enjoying it with us at the same time," Mysterio said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Ringside Collectibles and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.