Bully Raw Explains What He'd Have Had Big Cass Say After Making His WWE Return On Raw

Big Cass made his return to "WWE Raw" on Monday after a few weeks of video vignettes teasing his arrival. He didn't come back as a babyface seeking redemption like many fans thought he would, however, and he didn't have former tag partner Enzo Amore by his side. Instead, he attacked Je'Von Evans following the "Young OG's" victory over Ethan Page, then cut a promo backstage during an interview with Jackie Redmond.

In the promo, Cass said that Evans was just standing in his way, and he was there to stack bodies. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that he would have had the star cut a much different promo, bringing back memorable catchphrases.

"I would have loved to have heard Cass pick up right where he left off, but in a different tone," he said. "I would have loved to have heard Cass just look in the camera and go, 'I'm seven feet tall. And you can't teach that. This entire locker room is one thing, and I'm going to spell it out for you. S-A-W-F-T. Soft.' And get out... I would have taken his verbiage, I would have taken all the enthusiasm out of it. Said it again. Because that's what I remember from Cass back in the day, and that's what has worked."

The Hall of Famer said that Cass coming in and saying it wasn't personal, Evans was just in his way, is "just typical stuff" of a heel. He wondered if WWE is trying to do a "throwback" big man character, but said the verbiage backstage just didn't work for him. The in-ring aspect of the return, however, Bully Ray had no problem with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.