AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico - 8/5/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

The featured bout of the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" was a match that had very high expectations given what has happened over the past year.

Kyle Fletcher defended his AEW International Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey, with both men having previously defeated each other. Bailey got the win in the first match back in the Continental Classic tournament in December 2025, while Fletcher got his win back in March 2026 when his AEW TNT Championship was on the line. Both of those matches, especially their first one, received rave reviews, so the idea of having the rubber match in a venue like Arena Mexico was one that had everyone excited, and it's safe to say that these guys delivered again.

Due to this show taking place so close to AEW All In London 2026, the result wasn't really in any doubt. Fletcher has people like Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in his sights (assuming Takeshita is ready to go after the G1 Climax), so he was never dropping the belt. However, that meant that the magic needed to come from making you believe, even if it was just for a second, that "Speedball" could do it.

The finishing stretch had some fantastic near falls, with Bailey even trying to use the roll up that got him the win against the Don Callis Family last week as a neat little booking technique. However, it was the Poisonrana/Ultima Weapon one-two that legit had people in the front row jumping up and down because they thought "Speedball" had done it. That's what pushed this match over the edge for me, that visual of people being so engrossed and attached to what they were seeing that a near fall had them going berserk.

I feel like this is around the 85th time I've said this in one of these pieces, but Fletcher really is fantastic at this whole wrestling thing. He is built for AEW. He can have these back-and-forth, highly athletic marathon matches. He can base for the smaller guys, have the strength to go toe-to-toe with the bigger guys, and what makes it most impressive is that he makes it look so easy. Even taunting the crowd during the commercial break, it's simple, but he's so good at it, and then he can slip right back into going at a thousand miles per hour against someone like Bailey.

Match of the night, "Speedball" and "The Protostar" walked into the cathedral of professional wrestling and owned the place. I know trilogies are cool and everything, but let's hope this isn't the last time we see these two face each other in AEW.

Written by Sam Palmer