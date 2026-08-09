Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal) Says This Top WWE Star Is A 'Heel' In-Person

Though he recently suggested he was open to the idea, WWE star Cody Rhodes has seemingly been resisting a heel turn going back to his AEW days, despite calls for him to do so. One person also hoping for this is former WWE star Raj Dhesi, aka Jinder Mahal. But as revealed during an episode of "Off the Ropes," on WWE Radio, Dhesi wants the heel turn not just because Rhodes hasn't been a heel in years, but because being a heel would be more in line with Rhodes' real life personality.

"I know him in person; Cody is a heel," Dhesi said. "Cody's a heel. Look, Cody is a selfish star. But in order to get to that level, you have to be selfish. Again, going back to the famous Kevin Nash...I'm sorry, Scott Hall quote. 'This is the wrestling business, not wrestling friends.' And I've seen a big change with Cody Rhodes.

"Cody Rhodes from being one of the boys in his first run. I was already released by the time he did the Stardust angle before he went away and reinvented himself, and came back as this megastar. To me, if a wrestler has a bus, they're not one of the boys. But at the same time, it's every wrestler's goal to have a bus. So I mean, wrestler's knock other wrestler's for not being one of the boys, but all of our end goal is always to be the guy. And if you want to be the guy, you cannot be one of the boys."

Whether WWE will pull the trigger on a Rhodes heel turn remains a question. For the moment, Rhodes appears set to resume his feud with former friend and WrestleMania 42 rival Randy Orton, who returned after a several month layoff at WWE SummerSlam to attack Rhodes following the latter's loss to CM Punk.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off the Ropes" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription