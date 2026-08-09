Former WWE Producer Eric Bischoff: Shorty G Was A 'Vince McMahon Idea'

Ever since his return, and rise to the Intercontinental Championship after his highly-praised mask vs. mask match against El Grande Americano, Chad Gable's career has been a topic of conversation for wrestling fans. Recently, Gable told Cody Rhodes he believed former WWE producer Eric Bischoff was behind his infamous "Shorty G" character, which he called a low period of his life.

Taking to his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff refuted the claim. He said the gimmick was a Vince McMahon idea, and the former chairman came to him with it during one of their weekly meetings.

"Vince said, 'Hey. I've got an idea for Shorty G, or for Chad Gable, and I see him as this character,'" Bischoff explained. "He proceeded to lay out the character, and I think he even had some artwork previously done... I immediately went to the marketing department, because if you're going to create a brand, what I would do is take the basic idea, go to marketing, describe the personality, the character, in as much detail as you can. Art department goes to work, they come back with two or three ideas."

Bischoff said his fingerprints were on it, as he developed the idea between marketing and McMahon for his own show, but it wasn't his, originally. Bischoff said it wasn't like the gimmick didn't make sense, as he believed McMahon was still trying to lean into Gable's collegiate background. Following Gable's SummerSlam win, Bischoff said he is impressed, and happy for the star.

"There's no question he's an incredible athlete and he's so good that you get used to him being that good," he said. "I appreciated how much [SummerSlam] meant to him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.