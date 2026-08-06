Trick Williams's WWE US Title Loss Surprised People Backstage

Trick Williams has been one of WWE's most popular Superstars between his time in "NXT" and on the man roster. He's held titles in "NXT" and even TNA. Williams has had a whirlwind year since arriving on "SmackDown". He aligned with Lil Yachty and he captured the Men's United States Championship. Trick Willy even had the title customized with white fur to match his ring coat, thanks to Yachty. His title loss at SummerSlam seems to have surprised a lot of people backstage.

According WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful, when Williams unveiled the custom title on "SmackDown" last month, there was no internal expectation that he'd be losing the title only three weeks later. The decision to have Baron Corbin win the title only came together recently. A number of people backstage were surprised by the late change in plans.

Corbin returned on the July 10 episode of "SmackDown" and cost Williams the match, setting up their match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer". Williams was facing his nemesis, Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match. Corbin held the same title in 2017 for 70 days. He was released from WWE in 2024 and had been competing in MLW and a pre-taped appearance aired following his WWE return.