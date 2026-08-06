Update On Nick Aldis's WWE In-Ring Future

Nick Aldis may not have emerged victorious at WWE SummerSlam 2026 in his match against GUNTHER, but for many he was one of the stars of the weekend, holding his own against a former World Champion in his first WWE match, and his first match period in over three years. Aldis impressed so many people that some have wondered whether he could do even more matches in the future. That appears to be the plan, as Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that Aldis is expected to wrestle again in WWE.

However, it may be awhile before Aldis puts the wrestling boots back on, as those within WWE believe the soonest he could work a match would be 2027. Either way, much like the fans and critics, many backstage at WWE were impressed with Aldis' SummerSlam performance, with some now even believing that Aldis was just as talented, if not more so, than "several of WWE's regular performers." As such, when the time does come for Aldis to make his in-ring return, there's an expectation that there will be a push for him to have a "significant in-ring run."

In the meantime, Aldis will remain as a regular on television, having been reinstated to his position as "SmackDown" General Manager by Triple H one night after his match with GUNTHER. Aldis immediately drew controversy for his first move back in the chair, changing the Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor No. 1 contenders match for the Undisputed WWE Championship to a four-way featuring GUNTHER and a returning Kevin Owens. Owens would pick up the victory after pinning Zayn.