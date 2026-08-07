Heather By Elegance Defeats Mara Sade In TNA Impact Tournament Bout

Heather By Elegance has cemented her place in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament semi-finals.

The last quarterfinals bout pitted Heather against Mara Sade on Thursday night's episode of "TNA Impact," with the former Knockouts Tag Team Champion heavily focused on weakening Sade's arm. At one point, Heather wedged Sade's arm between her foot and the second rope, then wrenched it back once more seconds later. Her limb destruction continued with an arm bar, which Sade reversed into a pinning position.

After kicking out, Heather looked for a cross-armbreaker. Sade blocked it and dumped her opponent into the top turnbuckle. A battle of back-and-forth strikes followed with Sade emerging triumphant, courtesy of a clothesline and splash in the corner. Sade's powerbomb to Heather then nearly secured her the win.

In the final moments, Sade drove Heather into the ring apron, face-first, and blasted her with a forearm. Before she could further capitalize, though, Heather yanked her left arm, leaving Sade wide open for a missile dropkick.

Heather's win will advance her to the tournament's semi-finals, where she will then face Jada Stone. On the other side of the bracket, Heather's tag team partner M By Elegance will take on Indi Hartwell.

Sade's loss marked her final match under the TNA banner as the company confirmed her departure earlier this week. Sade's TNA contract reportedly expired just days before the recent "Impact" tapings in Philadelphia, with her next landing spot believed to be All Elite Wrestling. Her TNA exit was said to be "100% amicable."

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship tournament originally began with 16 women, including two WWE representatives and two from the independent circuit. Gabby Forza, an indie name that battled Jody Threat in the opening round, has since signed with TNA as the newest Knockout. The inaugural KO TV Champion — whether it be Heather, M, Stone, or Hartwell — will defend the title exclusively on "Impact" television.