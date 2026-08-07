Xia Brookside Defends Knockouts Title Against WWE's Wendy Choo On TNA Impact

Xia Brookside remains supreme after another successful Knockouts World Title defense, this time against Wendy Choo on Thursday's episode of "TNA Impact."

In the last match of the night, the champion put her title on the line against the "WWE NXT" and EVOLVE Superstar. Ahead of the first commercial break during their match, both women carried out a call and response with blows and strikes. At one point, their match made their way outside of the ring. Brookside slammed down on Choo's spine with a double knee takedown, only to land a one count. Firing on all cylinders, Choo thought she had it in the bag with her Snooze Button finisher, but that high impact maneuver only provided her with a two count. Starting to fade in a sleeper hold, Brookside switched from sleepy to sharp when she reversed the hold and landed her Dark Side DDT to retain. After her match, Elayna Black, who's been eyeing her shot at the title for some time now, came into the ring, and both women had a staredown.

Brookside's reign of terror as champion began at Slammiversary this past June when she toppled her former Angel Warrior tag team partner, Léi Yǐng Lee.